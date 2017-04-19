Lawrence “Larry” Pierre DeMilt, 73, of Severance, Colorado, departed this world April 9, 2017, at his home.

Larry was born in North Platte on Nov. 12, 1943, to Carroll and Betty (Oberg) DeMllt.

After high school, Larry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. After his discharge from the Air Force, he operated a dairy farm near Fort Collins, Colorado, for many years. Larry served Severance as mayor and owned a construction company until his health declined.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll, and sister, Carolyn Bryant.

Survivors include his son, daughter and grandchildren; mother, Betty (Dale) Shaner; and sisters, Ann McCants of Lincoln, Jan Mumm and Beth (Alan) Gray, both of Ceresco, Sandy Kelly of Plattsmouth, Sheila (Kevin) Feeney and Cheri (Jon) Bodeman, both of North Platte.

Online condolences may be shared at northerncoloradocrematory.com.

Private inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors.