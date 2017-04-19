OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A nonprofit corporation has signed an agreement with federal officials to raise $30 million for a new veterans outpatient clinic in Omaha.

The corporation was created by Heritage Services, a nonprofit civic group that was instrumental in creating such projects as the Holland Performing Arts Center and TD Ameritrade Park. The agreement was announced Wednesday.

In December President Barack Obama signed a measure allowing a public-private partnership to build the clinic on the campus of Omaha’s Department of Veterans Medical Center. The $30 million from the local group will be added to $56 million already appropriated for the Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System clinic.

VA officials have said what will be called the Veterans Affairs Ambulatory Center will offer primary, specialty and ambulatory care and operate radiological and surgical facilities.