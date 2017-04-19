OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha police chief and Douglas County prosecutors say an officer was justified in shooting an unarmed man who reached into his waistband and then simulated bringing a gun to bear on the officer.

Dillon Trejo was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being shot by Officer Brooks Riley, a seven-year veteran.

The events began when a man robbed a convenience store and then drove about two miles away to steal a pickup truck. A subsequent chase ended when the pickup stopped and the driver — now identified as Trejo — got out to flee.

Police say Riley fired twice when Trejo turned, reached into his waistband and simulated raising a handgun and pointing it at the officer.

Chief Todd Schmaderer (SHMAH’-dur) said Tuesday that Riley acted in a reasonable manner.