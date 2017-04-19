Terri J. Lynn Bray, 45, formerly of North Platte, passed away April 9, 2017, when the good Lord opened his arms to her. Heaven received another angel.

She was loved by many and will be missed beyond words.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber (Shannon) Walker of Bend Oregon; son, Bryce Harmon of New Town, North Dakota; two grandchildren, Alohi and Malia Walker of Bend, Oregon; mother, Yvonne Hiatt of North Platte; sisters, Bonnie (fiancée, Jody Butler) Bray of Ogilvie, Minnesota, Pauline (Bud) Linder of Cozad and Lesa DeCent of North Platte; and brother, Ronald (Heather) Bray of Holdredge.

Cremation was chosen. She went home to live with her daughter.