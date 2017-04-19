OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning of possible severe weather — including large hail, high winds and even tornadoes — for sections of eastern Nebraska and much of Iowa.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says severe thunderstorms are expected from midafternoon Wednesday in eastern Nebraska into the early hours of Thursday as they move east over Iowa and into Illinois.

Center meteorologist Ariel Cohen says the greatest risk for severe weather includes areas around Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska and Des Moines and Waterloo in Iowa.