LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is turning to the public to try to build support for his income and property tax plan in the face of opposition from some lawmakers and the state’s leading farm groups.

Ricketts made his case for the package Thursday outside the Capitol’s legislative chambers, flanked by business leaders and 19 state senators. The governor has held 35 events around the state to present it directly to voters. Lawmakers are scheduled to debate the measure Friday.

The plan would lower the state’s top personal and corporate income tax brackets, adjust the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes and expand the earned income tax credit for low-income residents.

Ricketts says senators should ignore “big government spenders” who oppose the plan. Opponents say it favors the wealthy.