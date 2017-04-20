KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prosecutor has filed an appeal of a probation sentence handed down in a child sex assault case.

Twenty-two-year-old Taylor Welty-Hackett was given four years of probation at his sentencing Feb. 24 in Buffalo County District Court. He’d pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault after prosecutors lowered the initial charge of sexual assault of a child and dropped two related charges.

Investigators say Welty-Hackett and the girl randomly met on social media and met Aug. 1, 2015. Investigators say Welty-Hackett and the girl drove around and eventually had sex inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

Judge Bill Wright said during the sentencing hearing that the 12-year-old girl involved was the aggressor and said, “She made the advances.”