PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A subdivision surrounding the stadium that hosts Omaha’s minor league baseball games is filing for bankruptcy after falling in over $12.8 million in debt.

Sanitary and Improvement District No. 290 filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy April 14 after debt built up from building roads, sewers and other infrastructure for the land surrounding Papillion’s Werner Park.

Chapter 9 is the portion of the federal bankruptcy code allowing government entities such as the suburb development to seek reorganization of their finances under court supervision.

Martie Cordaro, president of the Omaha Storm Chasers, says the bankruptcy won’t affect the baseball team’s success and high attendance rate at Werner Park.

Papillion City Administrator Dan Hoins says the city still plans to eventually make the area an entertainment district.