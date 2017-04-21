The following is a news release issued by the West Central District Health Department:

The West Central District Health Department reports testing on suspected cases is negative.

WCDHD’s current investigation shows only one confirmed Measles case at this time. There is still ongoing testing being conducted and WCDHD will provide an update on results as soon as that information is available.

“The best way to protect yourself and your community is to make sure everyone has been vaccinated,” Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD Executive Director said.

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body. It is highly contagious and spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles.

Most people in Nebraska are immune to measles either from having been vaccinated or from having had the disease. However, immunization rates have declined in some communities and groups – often due to fears related to misinformation about vaccine risks. This decline in immunization rates increases the risk – not only for those who are unvaccinated by choice, but also for those who cannot be vaccinated due to health status or age.

For more information on measles and for updates as the investigation continues, please visit the WCDHD website at http://wcdhd.org/measles2017.html or follow our Facebook page.