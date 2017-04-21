The North Platte Public Schools Foundation held an “Art Showcase” in conjunction with their annual Education After Hours on April 7, 2017.

Over 30 artists participated in the event. Community members, local students, teachers as well as NPHS Alumni artists from as far away as North Carolina and South Dakota answered the call to donate their artwork to raise money for the foundations Prepared to Learn Fund.

“I wanted to try something a little different than your typical Silent Auction this year” Said Executive Director Jodi Howard. “The whole idea of Education After Hours is to celebrate public education in North Platte. My hope was that with the School Spirit theme, those who purchased the items would take a little North Platte School Spirit back to their home or work place. “I was just thrilled with the turnout and the variety of items that were donated” she said.

Pat Milne of North Platte was awarded the People’s Choice “Best of Show” for the Art Showcase. His painting of a close up of a Bulldog was a crowd favorite. His painting was auctioned off at the event and is now proudly displayed at the McKinley Education Center.

The art auction raised nearly $3000 for the North Platte Public Schools Foundations’ Prepared to Learn program which is designed to provide immediate assistance to students in need of schools supplies, eyeglasses, necessary shoes and medical needs that help them be successful in the classroom.