Patricia Jean (Simon) Sexton, age 91 of North Platte passed away April 19, 2017 at her daughter’s home.

She was born December 27, 1925 in North Platte, NE to Carl and Henrietta (Young) Simon. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School with honors. Pat worked for her brother keeping books for Simon Brothers for a year until she was old enough to join the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Since WWII had ended before graduating from her nursing education she did not serve in the military. Pat attended nurses training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. Mrs. Henry (Clara) Ford pinned her at her graduation ceremony. After passing National Boards for her registered nurse license she returned to Nebraska and worked as a private duty nurse. In October 1948 she married Jack R. Sexton. They resided their entire married life in North Platte, where they raised two sons and four daughters. Pat utilized her nursing experience by working as a private nurse, giving physicals for several insurance companies, and aiding in all types of community volunteer service. She and her husband traveled extensively, seeing all 50 states and also several European countries, after his retirement from the State Patrol.

Pat was a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and was active in the women’s organizations of both St. Patrick’s and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brothers, Bill and Robert; and sisters, Veronica Heelan, Mary Haigler, Regis Bliss, and Jacqueline Ryan.

Pat is survived by her sons, Gregory Sexton of Littleton, CO, and Robert (Kim) Sexton of Beatrice; daughters, Suzanne (Bill) Burbach, Stephanie (Steve) Branch, and Jacki (Bob) Karre all of North Platte and Maureen (Mike) Harlander of Chanhassen, MN; daughter-in-law, Linda Sexton; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Ann Ott of Lakewood, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 7:30 P.M. Sunday April 23, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday April 24, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Mark Seiker as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until 7:00 p.m. Sunday April 23, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.