TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — State prosecutors say the cellmate of a man fatally attacked last week at a state prison has been charged in the case.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Friday that 39-year-old Patrick Schroeder has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the death of 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol say Berry and Schroeder were the only occupants in the cell at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution where Berry was found unresponsive April 15. Berry was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was declared brain dead Monday and taken off life support Thursday.

An autopsy found that Berry had been strangled.

Schroeder is serving a life for the 2006 killing of 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer Kenneth Albers.