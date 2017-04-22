LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Lincoln Fire and Rescue captains are suing the department, saying their bosses retaliated against them for reporting harassment of female firefighters in the department.

Capts. Brian Giles and Troy Hurd say they were passed up for promotions while firefighters who were less qualified got the jobs. Hurd’s lawsuit says he also faced unwarranted disciplinary actions.

Hurd filed his federal lawsuit last year. A jury trial is scheduled for next year.

Giles filed his lawsuit Wednesday, saying retaliation against him began after he filed complaints that a woman at one station was arbitrarily placed on 18 months’ observation and was discouraged from applying for a rescue and hazmat job because “typically women are less mechanically-minded than men.”

Giles and Hurd seek unspecified damages.