OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after police say a traffic stop turned up marijuana, hash oil and pot-infused candy in their car.

A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy stopped the couple’s car, which had California plates, Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the driver, from New York, admitted there was a significant amount of marijuana in the car.

Deputies say a search of the trunk turned up large duffel bags containing 71 pounds of marijuana, over 1,200 doses of hash oil and eight 4.5-pound bags of THC-infused gummy candy.

Officials say the driver and a 36-year-old passenger — a California woman — were arrested.