June Skinner, age 96, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. June was born March 14, 1921, to Carrie Forbes in Douglas, WY, and later adopted by Edward Warren and Catherine Donley Mason. She grew up and attended school in North Platte.

On August 18, 1938, June was united in marriage to Marion Hawley Skinner in Grand Island, NE. The couple lived in North Platte and raised two daughters, Sylvia and Kathryn. They were married for over 65 years when Marion passed away in 2003.

June had worked as a nurse for Dr. Niehus for 30 years. She was a kind, loving person who enjoyed working and being with her family. June was also a member of the Walker Road Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie (Russell) Thompson, of Urbandale, IA, and Kathie (Michael) Fitzpatrick, of La Vista, NE; grandsons, Anthony (Karen) Thompson and Michael Fitzpatrick, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ian and Bailey Thompson; as well as other family.

Along with her husband, Marion, June was preceded in death by her birth mother, Carrie Forbes; parents, Edward and Catherine Mason; sister, Mable Black; brothers, Ervin, Alvin, Roy and Orville Forbes; and granddaughter, Ann Marie Fitzpatrick.

Graveside Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in the North Platte Cemetery with Ned Cooper officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Josie Harper Hospice House, Great Plains Hospice or the Donor’s Choice.