LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill making it easier for family members to visit their sick or dying relatives.

Caregivers would be barred from arbitrarily preventing family members from visiting under a measure passed with a 47-0 vote Monday. District courts could order visitation rights for family if caregivers deny them.

Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln says he prioritized the bill because caregivers sometimes take advantage of elderly adults with significant financial assets by alienating them from their families.

Children of radio personality Casey Kasem and actor Mickey Rooney have advocated for the bill and similar measures in other states. Family members of both men were kept from seeing them as they were dying.