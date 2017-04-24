LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People convicted of felonies would be able to vote two years earlier under a bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers voted 27-13 Monday to eliminate the state’s two-year waiting period for felons to vote. The measure would let them vote as soon as they complete their sentences, including any parole or probation.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, says it will help convicted felons who have served their sentences become more involved in their communities. It would affect about 7,800 felons in Nebraska.

Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia already allow felons to vote after completing their sentences.