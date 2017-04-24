OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The start of construction for the first phase of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s $35 million “venture parks” project is contingent on the signing of contracts in coming weeks.

Commission parks director Jim Swenson said Friday the goal is to welcome a new generation of park attendees and get families outside together by combining nature-based learning activities with exciting adventures.

The projects will occur at Mahoney and Platte River State Parks and Louisville and Schramm Park State Recreation Areas. Some of the features include treehouse classrooms, obstacle courses and “glamor camping” cabins.

About 80 percent of the project’s cost is being raised privately. The rest will come from park fees.

Most of the features are expected to be completed by spring 2018.