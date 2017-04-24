A 24-year-old Sutherland woman is facing a misdemeanor theft charge after she allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle Sutherland Care Center.

At around 5:00 p.m., on April 21, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a theft at Sutherland Care Center.

Deputies met with a victim who reported that her wallet, which contained several hundred dollars in cash and credit cards, had been taken from her car.

Through their investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Kaitlyn Blaesi.

Contact was made with Blaesi and deputies performed a search of her vehicle. As a result of the search, deputies were able to located the wallet, cash and credit cards.

Blaesi was placed under arrest and charged with theft (over $500) and unauthorized possession of a financial transaction device. Blaesi was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center and has since posted bond.