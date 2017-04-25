OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been charged with child abuse for the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old boy.

Court records say 27-year-old Jared Nichols also is charged with tampering with physical evidence. A court document says Nichols threw the handgun into a sewer after the shooting Sunday evening in northeast Omaha. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Nichols.

It’s unclear who was holding the gun when it went off, striking Princeton Shannon-Davis in a hand. A neighbor called 911 after the shooting, and Princeton was soon taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.