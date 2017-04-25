COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has been given two years of probation for stealing prescription painkillers while working at a pharmacy in Council Bluffs.

Court records show 24-year-old Justin Gardner, of Omaha, pleaded guilty Monday to possession for sale. Prosecutors dropped two other counts in exchange. Gardner was granted a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, the conviction will be removed from Gardner’s record if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

Gardner also is awaiting trial in Council Bluffs on a charge of sexual abuse. Prosecutors say a woman reported that she had been drinking the night of Feb. 25 and woke up at a friend’s apartment as Gardner sexually assaulted her. She told police he didn’t stop when she told him to. He told investigators the sex was consensual.