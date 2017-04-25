LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a measure that could let appointed state senators serve more than two and a half years before they face an election.

The Legislature voted 37-0 Tuesday to advance the bill, but several senators say it needs more work to ensure voters can choose their representative.

Vacancies that occur earlier than 60 days before an election now are filled during the election. The proposal by Sen. John Murante of Gretna would instead require that vacancies occur before Feb. 1 of an election year to be filled in the next election.

Murante says elections commissioners and candidates need more time to have a full primary and general election.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha says voters should not be represented by someone they didn’t elect.