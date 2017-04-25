During the evening hours of Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks at retail outlets in Lincoln County.

20 businesses were checked, with one of them, Holiday Plaza Conoco, 102 Holiday Frontage, found to be non-compliant after selling alcohol to a minor. The retail outlets checked included convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, and bars.

Law enforcement performs compliance checks to ensure businesses are complying with the state’s alcohol laws and to decrease youth access to alcohol. The compliance checks were conducted thanks in part to a grant from Region II Human Services.