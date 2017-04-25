OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say five people — including a student — have been injured in a north Omaha crash involving a school bus.

Officials say five people were taken to a hospital Tuesday after the 4:20 p.m. crash that involved the bus and two other vehicles near 63rd and Ames streets.

Authorities say there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, and one was among the five taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told officers the bus was turning left when it collided with a car. The driver and passengers in the car were taken to the hospital. Police say one of those victims is in critical condition.