LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a series of bills intended to benefit the state’s veterans.

Ricketts on Tuesday approved legislation to merge the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the state Division of Veterans’ Homes in an effort to streamline services. It’s not expected to generate savings, but is intended to provide veterans with a one-stop-shopping experience.

Another bill signed will eliminate a regulatory hurdle for military spouses with occupational licenses. A third measure would allow a hiring preference in government for spouses of active duty service members. The preference would also apply to those who are returning to employment with a government body.

Nebraska already provides a hiring preference for qualified veterans to work in state government.