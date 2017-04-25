PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters used a private citizen’s boat to rescue a visually impaired teenager who’d flipped while kayaking on a lake in an Omaha suburb.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Jones of the Papillion (pub-PIHL’-yuhn) department says the boy’s mother was watching from shore Monday evening as he paddled across Walnut Creek Lake. The boy was wearing a life jacket and was able to hold onto a nearby tree in the 105-acre impoundment after the kayak turned over 40 to 50 yards from shore.

Jones says a man who happened by offered his boat, so one of the firefighters borrowed it and motored out to reach the teen and return him to safety. The boy was cold but not injured.

Jones says the boy’s kayak was recovered later.