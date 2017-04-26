OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old Douglas County Jail inmate has died at a hospital after a struggle with jail staffers.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Claycamp was combative when confronted around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as he tried to leave a cell at the Omaha facility. Staffers eventually placed him in restraint chair and gave him a sedative.

The Sheriff’s Office says Claycamp was treated by medical staff when he became ill. Then he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

Sheriff Tim Dunning says Claycamp had a history of medical problems.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.