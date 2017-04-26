OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A popular Omaha restaurant in the Florence community has been heavily damaged by fire.

Officials say Mouth of the South restaurant caught fire around 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the historic building burned for two hours.

Fire Chief Dan Olsen says the building’s age, multi-layered ceiling and gusty winds made the fire hard to fight. He says brick fire walls kept the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The restaurant, which serves Southern cuisine, was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.