LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Iraqi national has been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls in Lincoln.

44-year-old Tarik Mohammed denied charges that he sexually touched the two sisters at his house. Prosecutors say one girl was 10 or 11 when she was abused; the other says Mohammed touched her inappropriately on her 14th birthday.

A Lancaster County jury found him guilty in February of two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

At trial, jurors heard from two other girls who said Mohammed had raped them — one in Iraq, the other in Syria.

Because it happened outside Nebraska, he couldn’t be charged on those allegations.