Pat Gerken, 76, passed away April 21, 2017, in Brush, Colorado, at the Sunset Manor.

Patricia Ann Gerken was born on Feb. 17, 1941, on the family ranch near Welfleet to Warren and Beula (Dike) Gerken. She attended Echo Country School with her brother and two sisters. Pat graduated from North Platte High School in 1959.

Growing up, she was involved in 4-H, which complemented her love of animals. Pat had fond memories of growing up on the family ranch, playing with her cousins and attending the dances that were in the large ranch house to music played by her father and uncles.

She had many talents including sewing, crocheting and gardening. She would often make her daughters’ dresses and gifts for her friends and family. Pat was a homemaker for many years when they lived in the Sterling and Merino communities.

She later returned to North Platte and worked in retail until she retired. She enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Warren Gerken; step-father, Merle Rose; brother, Larry Gerken; and son-in-law, Brian Sessions.

She is survived by her mother, Beula Gerken-Rose; sisters, Judy Neal and Karen Pedigo; children, Ann Sessions, Sharon Ladd, Cindy (Ken) Pierce and Rick (Jessica) Berg; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Logan County Humane Society in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Chaney-Reager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.