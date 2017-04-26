PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County is seeking its first full-time director to manage the county jail.

The County Board on Tuesday approved a job description for the position to oversee the 148-bed facility in Papillion.

Officials hope to advertise the position in May, interviewing candidates in June and making a decision in July.

Candidates must have at least a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field and eight years of corrections experience, with at least five years in a leadership or senior management position.

County officials are also weighing whether to expand the current jail or build a new one at another location. The jail is consistently at capacity, forcing the county to pay to transport and house inmates in other facilities.