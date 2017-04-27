LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified an inmate who died at a hospital after suffering a medical problem at the Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln.

First responders were called to the jail a little before 2 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln police say 54-year-old Terry Flournoy, of Lincoln, was alone in his cell when he experienced a “medical crisis” and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says Flournoy had a “complex medical history.”

Authorities say an officer arrested Flournoy on Wednesday afternoon after learning of an outstanding misdemeanor trespassing warrant against him.

Police say jail staff expressed concern over Flournoy’s high blood pressure and took him to a hospital. He was soon sent back to the jail, where he later suffered medical distress.