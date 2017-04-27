OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The search for a new chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has been paused in favor of a temporary appointment.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds announced Thursday that University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold will lead both campuses for the foreseeable future. Gold will take over May 8 for Chancellor John Christensen, pending approval by the university Board of Regents. Christensen intends to retire at the end of this school year.

Theresa Barron-McKeagney is an associate dean who was a member of the search committee. She says none of the candidates was the “right mutual fit.”

Bounds says he and Gold will continually evaluate the new leadership structure and later determine the right time and approach for resuming the chancellor search.