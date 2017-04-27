NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A memorial dedicated to Vietnam veterans will soon be unveiled in northeast Nebraska.

An engraved stone and the engraved benches surrounding it will be revealed to the public and dedicated to the veterans on Sunday at the Norfolk Veterans’ Home.

The idea behind the memorial and its design came from Bruce Bounds, who served as a U.S. Navy corpsman in Vietnam. Bounds says the image on the 9-foot-tall, 17,000-pound granite stone is a man who is half young soldier and half older civilian. He says the image represents the turmoil of the young veteran and the older veteran who feels like they left part of themselves in Vietnam.

Speakers at the unveiling include Retired Col. Jon Beckenhauer and Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.

