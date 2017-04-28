NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a crop-dusting plane landed in an open field after striking a power line in southeast Nebraska.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot found a spot to alight about 6 miles (10 kilometers) southwest of Nebraska City near where the line was hit Thursday evening. Chief Deputy Mike Holland said Friday a farmer who’d seen the plane land took the pilot to a hospital, where the pilot was treated and released.

Holland identified the pilot as 39-year-old Kyle Gress, who lives in Unadilla.

Federal officials have arrived to investigate the accident.