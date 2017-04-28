Edyth Francis Schomp, age 93 of North Platte, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Linden Court.

Edyth was born April 17, 1924 in Whitman, NE to Harry and Laura May (Moran) Romell. She was born at George and Hattie Moran’s ranch west of Whitman. Dr. Howell came to Hyannis to deliver her. There were six children in her family, Fred, Mildred, John, Edyth, Howard and Dean. She attended school through 5th grade at Mullen, Seneca until half way through 6th grade, and then Chadron to finish 6th grade. From there she went to Victory Hill, a country school north of Scottsbluff. After graduating from high school in 1943, she went to work at The Great Western Sugar Company, running the dryers to keep the granulated sugar dry. While working in the sugar beet factory, she met the love of her life and husband to be, Eldon Walter Schomp. They were married on November 2, 1946. A few months later they moved to Hay Springs onto the Mirage Flats where Eldon and his Uncle John Schomp built a garage; that’s what Eldon and Edyth called home and where they started their farming and ranching business with a little Allis Chalmers tractor. Edyth would go out to the field and ride on the tiny bench seat, alongside Eldon, on that Allis Chalmers. In 1959 they bought the Johnny Ray place down on the Niobrara River. While on this ranch they raised two sons, Steve and Ben. Edyth went and stayed with Grandma and Grandpa Schomp in Mitchell when it came time to have her first son, Steve Walter, who was born on August 3, 1949 in Alliance, NE. Fourteen months after having Steve, Edyth gave birth to her second son, Ben Carmen, on October 29, 1950 in Scottsbluff, NE. I’m guessing you could say that Edyth had her hands full with two boys in just 14 months! After years of raising two naughty boys, Granny was blessed with her first grandchild, Pam, the daughter she never had. Little did she know many more grandkids and great grandkids were to follow.

Edyth and Eldon’s lives revolved around their sons, grandchildren, their farm, ranch and rodeo. From a young age, they would haul those two boys to rodeos, near and far. Edyth loved to fish and play cards. She was always ready to play a game of pitch or rummy. She also took great pride in her flower beds and a big garden and was on a bowling league for many years. In 1989 Edyth and Eldon moved to North Platte, which they’ve called home ever since. Edyth was the matriarch of her family. To those that knew her, she was and always will be, known as “Granny”. She was a woman with the kindest and gentlest of hearts. She was a nurturing woman and nothing meant more to her than her family. She was the master of telling every story or nursery rhyme and teaching it to all of her grandchildren. It didn’t matter how many times you asked to hear it again, she’d kindly smile and start all over. A kind, caring, warm individual who welcomed her grandchildren and great grandchildren with open arms, Edyth was a mother in every sense of the word. You could walk into Granny’s home knowing you’d be welcome and always, always be treated to her wonderful meals. You never left hungry, and if you did, it was your own fault, because there was enough to feed a small army! She was notorious for making almost everything from scratch and when asked, “how much of this or how much of that?”, she’d usually answer “somewhere between a pinch and a dash”! After the passing of Eldon, “Pa” in 2009, Granny said “I’m boss now”! She was by far the greatest gift any husband, son or grandchild could ask for. She was the one person you could go to and visit with about anything, whether it was just to spend the day, to ask for advice on cooking, cleaning, raising children, or just to have a cup of coffee or cold beer, cheetos, chocolate or a salty bag of popcorn. Her presence in any room made us all feel at ease and our lives complete. As we mourn the loss of an incredible woman, we also remember the many memories she gave us; and as we bow our heads to pray, we smile, and maybe even chuckle, as we hear her words echo, “where’s the salt”?!

Edyth is survived by her sons Steve (Joyce) Schomp of Chamberlain, SD, and Ben Schomp of Hershey, NE; grandchildren Judd (Jamie) Schomp of Martin, SD, Thad (Devan) Schomp of Elkton, SD, Brooke (Doug) Moeller of Chamberlain, SD, Pam (Todd) Hollenbeck of Long Pine, NE, Cole Schomp of North Platte, Trey (fiancé Troy Hermelbracht) Schomp of Homer, NE, and Josey Schomp of Pueblo, CO; great grandchildren Hadley and Sadie Schomp, Dailynn, Josclynn and Hayes Schomp, Bristol Moeller, Jorden Hollenbeck, Britt and Jhett Hollenbeck, Trent (Hope) Schomp and Tevon Schomp; and great great grandchild Harlow Schomp.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Laura Romell; husband Eldon Walter Schomp; siblings Fred, Mildred, John, Howard and Dean; and sister-in-law Marion Claussen.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday May 1, 2017 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Reverend Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday April 30, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.