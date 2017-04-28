LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln judge has ruled in favor of an exotic dancer who sued a club where she performed, saying she qualifies as an employee and is owed thousands of dollars in back pay.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong ruled this week that the club, called Shakers, owes Elizabeth Mays more than $7,500.

Mays had a lease agreement with Shakers, where she worked from March 2012 to February 2014 and kept tips.

Shakers attorney Bob Creager argued Mays was neither an independent contractor nor an employee and shouldn’t get hourly pay because she benefited from the lease agreement.

But the judge ruled that Mays qualified as an employee under state law.

Shakers’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to phone messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment Friday.