North Platte – The Region IX Division II Softball tournament scheduled for Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30 has been postponed until Tuesday, May 2.

The best of three series will be: Game one at 3 pm. Game two will be at 5 pm, and the if necessary game three will be held at 7 pm.

There will be a $5.00 admission charge. No season passes will be accepted. Only North Platte Community College faculty, staff, and students will be admitted free with their college ID’s