SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former treasurer of an eastern Nebraska golf course treasurer accused of embezzling more than $141,000 it has been placed in a diversion program.

31-year-old Chaise Vegas, of Milford, is participating in pretrial diversion, which would see the theft charges against him dropped if he successfully completes it.

An arrest affidavit says Vegas made unauthorized withdrawals totaling nearly $142,000 from two accounts for Thornridge Golf Course in Milford. Vegas took over as treasurer in April 2015. The affidavit says all but around $3,500 had been repaid by the time he was arrested.

Vegas resigned in December, and the club said it has since been repaid for all unauthorized withdrawals.