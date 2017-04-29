RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in southwestern Iowa have rescued a man trapped under an overturned tractor.

The accident happened early Friday morning at Red Oak, Iowa. Crews were sent to the area around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a tractor rollover and a person trapped.

Arriving firefighters found a tractor on its top with a man underneath. Crews used special inflatable bags to lift the tractor and get the man out.

He was taken to a local hospital and later moved to a trauma center in Omaha, Nebraska, about 55 miles west of Red Oak.

Officials have not released the man’s name or medical condition.