COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska utilities are reminding farmers to watch out for power lines when they are planting crops or doing other field work.

The Nebraska Public Power District says a farmer using a boom sprayer knocked out power to several hundred utility customers this spring because he made contact with a transmission line.

NPPD’s Joel Dagerman says the farmer didn’t realize how tall the boom sprayer was. Fortunately the farmer was unhurt, but the sprayer was damaged.

The utility says farmers should make sure to keep their equipment at least 20 feet away from power lines.

If a power line is hit, the utility says farmers should contact their local public power provider.