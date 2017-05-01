The inmate who escaped from a western Iowa jail Monday managed to steal a sheriff’s deputy’s gun as he was returning from a court appearance and shot two deputies. One deputy died later.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says 23-year-old Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty attacked and shot the two deputies who were driving inmates back from court Monday.

Correa-Carmenaty then stole the jail transport van and drove it out through a garage door.

Danker says Correa-Carmenaty tried unsuccessfully to steal a pickup truck just outside the jail and shot the driver. Then he continued on in the van several blocks before crashing the van and carjacking a car.

Then he drove to Omaha where he was arrested after a short pursuit.

Before the escape, Correa-Carmenaty was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison for his role in a botched robbery in March 2016. He had pleaded guilty in January to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and two counts of robbery in connection with the slaying of 22-year-old Anthony Walker.

___

4:50 p.m.

Authorities have identified the sheriff’s deputy who was fatally wounded when an inmate escaped from a western Iowa jail Monday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says 43-year-old Mark Burbridge died shortly after noon at an Omaha hospital. He and another deputy were both shot during the escape after an inmate stole one of the deputy’s guns.

Burbridge was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

The other deputy that was wounded is 59-year-old Pat Morgan. He has worked for the sheriff’s department for 10 years.

Morgan and a civilian driver who was wounded during an attempted carjacking are both in fair condition at an Omaha hospital.

___

3 p.m.

Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff’s deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.

Council Bluffs police say the deputy died at an Omaha hospital, hours after Monday’s escape.

Police say the inmate shot the two deputies and used a stolen transport van to crash through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 11 a.m. He then abandoned the van and met an accomplice or stole a car, which he drove over the Missouri River into Omaha, Nebraska, where he was recaptured after crashing during a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the other wounded deputy and an injured civilian are in fair condition.