Mona Crow, 83, died Saturday, April 29 at her home in Arnold, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Arnold. Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Arnold Cemetery Fund. Visitation hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.