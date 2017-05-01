NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A passenger has been killed in the northeast Nebraska crash of a sport utility vehicle.

The accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, about 3 miles east (5 kilometers) of Norfolk. Stanton County Sheriff says the driver, 19-year-old Blake Baldwin, lost control of the SUV. It rolled, ejecting him and his two passengers.

All three were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says 19-year-old Beau Kellogg was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He lived in Norfolk.

Unger says Baldwin and passenger Kaleb Eatherton were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol.