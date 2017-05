LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in Lincoln.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police Capt. Danny Reitan says the SUV was northbound on North 56th Street in north Lincoln when it hit the 28-year-old woman.

Reitan says the 20-year-old SUV driver hasn’t been cited. The names of those involved haven’t been released.