Ruth Anne Ehrke, 35, of Oxford died April 24, 2017, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Ruth was born on Sept. 5, 1981, in North Platte, the youngest of two daughters.

Memorials are suggested to an education fund for her sons, Isaak and Nathan McPhillamy. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonbauerfh.com.

An open house will be from 4-8 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., on Friday, April 28, at the Mitchell-Nelson Bauer Funeral Home, Oxford, which is in charge of the arrangements.