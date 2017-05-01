North Platte – The Omaha World Herald has announced the 2016-17 All-Nebraska Two-Year College Basketball teams.

Six North Platte Community College Knights and Lady Knights were named to the teams.

On the men’s side, Diontae Champion was named as honorary captain. Samuel Kearns was a member of the second team and Mike Amius was named honorable mention.

On the women’s team, a pair of Lady Knights were named to the first team, Jessica Lovitt and Thomesha Wilson. Allison Tichy was named honorable mention.

Champion, a sophomore from Arlington, Texas, averaged 14.8 points per game for the Knights and was a first team All-Region IX player and Most Valuable Player of the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference. Champion is the 21st leading scorer in the history of Knights basketball with 930 points. Champion has signed to continue his college career at the University of New Orleans.

Kearns, a freshman from San Antonio, Texas averaged 12.8 ppg for the Knights this past season and led the Knights in assists with 93. Kearns also broke the school record for three-point percentage in a season at 53.4 percent, which was the fourth best percentage in the nation. Kearns was also an All- NCCAC selection.

Amius, a sophomore from Lake Worth, Fla., averaged 11.8 ppg and six rebounds per game. Amius broke the Knights record for career field goal percentage at 68.0 percent. His 70.1 field goal percentage this season was the sixth best in the nation. Amius will continue his playing career at Western Carolina University next season.

Lovitt, a sophomore from Mullen, played both volleyball and basketball for the Lady Knights. Lovitt averaged 12.4 ppg in basketball. She was named to the All-Region IX Division II team, the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team and the All-NCCAC team. She was also an All-Region IX Volleyball player the past two seasons. Lovitt was also an All-Nebraska honorable mention in volleyball. Lovitt has signed to play basketball at Chadron State College next season.

Wilson, a sophomore from Omaha averaged 13.6 ppg and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Knights this past season. Wilson was also named to the All-Region IX Division II team, the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team and the All-NCCAC team.

Tichy, a freshman from Bellevue, averaged 8.8 ppg this past season. Tichy was also named to the All-Region IX Division II team, the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team and the All-NCCAC team.

The complete list of All-Nebraska teams can be found at www.omaha.com.