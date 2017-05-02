LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would require schools to accommodate pregnant and parenting students.

Senators voted 31-7 to pass the measure Tuesday over continued objection from conservative rural senators who say schools in their districts do not need a policy to take care of their students. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard failed to amend the bill to limit it to schools Douglas and Lancaster counties.

The bill would require schools to give breastfeeding students a space to express and store milk and adopt written policies for how to handle absences and coursework.