SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results say a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch likely died of exposure.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson says toxicology test results aren’t expected for at least two weeks. Wasson said Monday that nothing found by investigators so far suggests 45-year-old Billy LaDeaux died as a result of a crime.

Two teenage boys found the body around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Family members last saw LaDeaux on Thursday night. He lived in Scottsbluff.