George K. Campbell, Sr., age 83, of North Platte, Neb., passed away April 29, 2017 at the Sutherland Care Center. Born Mar. 21, 1934 in Wallace, to Thomas and Laura (Boyes) Campbell, he grew up on a farm near there before moving with his family to a ranch west of Dickens. George attended Lily Dale Country School, Dickens, and then Wallace Elementary schools. In 1951 he graduated from Curtis Agricultural High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in May 1955, served 16 months in Korea, and returned stateside to Fort Lewis, Wash. where he completed his enlistment and was discharged in February 1957. He worked on the family ranch and in construction after his military service. On the Fourth of July in 1960, he married the love of his life, Janice (Wright), in North Platte. The couple lived there for more than 10 years before moving northwest of town to a small ranch where they raised nine children, cattle, horses, pigs, chickens, pets, and a big garden. George became a truck driver, working for several local companies including Consolidated Freightways, before retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, American Legion, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He had an infectious sense of humor; an affinity for nicknaming kids, trucks, and dogs; an appreciation for the Sandhills and Platte River Valley; and an unwavering love of his wife of 56 years and their family.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Laura; a brother, Thomas Duane; a nephew, Bradford Thomas; and his parents-in-law, Loyd and Pearl Wright.

He is survived by his wife Janice of North Platte; children George Jr., (Sonja) of North Platte, Teresa (Mike) Reitcheck of Chadron, Lisa (Don) Laurell of Lincoln, Tamara (Darin) Busch of Doniphan, Debora (Mark) Stickley of Hershey, Douglas (Danella) of Hershey, Joseph (Harriet) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jeffrey (Jennell) of Cairo, and Randal of Dickens; 21 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren (and one on the way); a sister, Karen Preston of Enid, OK; sister–in–law, Mary Jean of Herndon, VA; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Church or to Great Plains Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Christian Wake Service will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Platte followed by burial with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.